Daduwal derailing efforts of getting Sikh prisoners released: SGPC members
AMRITSAR
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members on Sunday accused Sikh preacher and president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal of derailing the joint efforts of getting Sikh prisoners lodged in various Indian jails released.
Daduwal on Thursday submitted a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami seeking expulsion of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal from the panel constituted to pursue the release of Sikh prisoners. He alleged that Sukhbir’s role was anti-Panth during the SAD-BJP regime.
SGPC member Bhai Ram Singh said: “Sikh organisations have come on a common platform for the long-pending issue and the SGPC chief, while constituting the panel, gave representation to all major Sikh bodies. But it seems Daduwal and some other members don’t want the efforts of the panel to fructify.”
“With this Panthic unity, a glimmer of hope emerged for the release of Sikh prisoners, but the attempt to derail it has hurt the Sikh community. This is an attempt to divert the attention from the real issue,” he added in a statement.
Another member and former general secretary of the SGPC Amarjit Singh Chawla said: “Daduwal has a history of sabotaging the efforts being made for getting Panthic issues resolved. Such forces do not want the Sikh prisoners to be released. The remarks made by Daduwal smells of a conspiracy.”
“I questioned the role of Sukhbir and he must respond to it. I fail to understand why SGPC members raising objection over my demand. I am not against the SAD or SGPC. I only want to highlight the wrongdoings of the Badal family against the Panth,” said Daduwal.
-
Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO moved to GMSH-16
A day after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg ordered the transfer of the senior medical officer (SMO) at the Health and Wellness Centre, Sector 33, the officer was moved to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, with immediate effect on Sunday. As per government rules, senior medical officers are posted at civil hospitals or district hospitals while the HWCs are handled by medical officers.
-
Removed from post, Rubina Khanum resigns from Samajwadi Party
A day after being removed from Rubina's post of city unit president of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, Rubina Khanum resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party for not being allowed to speak in 'national interest'. Known for her controversial statements, Khanum had recently spoken on Gyanvapi Mosque issue in Varanasi. I could not have expected more from Samajwadi Party. “She is free to leave the party as it does not matter,” added the district unit president for SP, Aligarh, Girish Yadav.
-
Raj Thackeray urges PM Modi to bring in Uniform Civil Code during Pune rally
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, on Sunday, said that he postponed his proposed Ayodhya visit as it was a “trap” laid out against him. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the Uniform Civil Code at the earliest and law on population control. Addressing a public meeting in Pune on Sunday, Thackeray said those who were against his visit were trying to trap him in a legal battle.
-
In Punjab, KCR warns Centre: ‘Farmers can change governments’
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in a subtle warning to the Centre, on Sunday said farmers can change the government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops. KCR was speaking at an event in Chandigarh organised to pay tributes to the farmers who died during the agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.
-
Mumbai witnesses spike in gastroenteritis with 2037 cases reported in 2022
Mumbai: A report from the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows a rise in gastroenteritis cases in Mumbai. While in 2020, the city saw 2549 gastroenteritis cases, in 2021 there were 3110 cases. In 2022, till date, the city has already seen 2037 cases in civic-run hospitals. Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, however, said the gastroenteritis cases are less when compared to the numbers in pre-Covid days.
