‘Daffodils’ moment, calcified into metaphor and life lesson

Writer Aldous Huxley once said: “Every man’s memory is his private literature.” So was William Wordsworth’s memory of The Daffodils, which he transformed into an eternal poem.

Human memory is not merely a storage box, but a dynamic repository that derives its strength and durability from its power of imagination. Memories are our personal assets, inspiring us to be curious and creative, and no two persons react to a common memory in a similar way. Perhaps another poet accompanying Wordsworth to the same site would have reacted to the daffodils in a different way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My ‘Daffodils’ moment came when I was travelling by train about four decades ago. As the train left the station and passed through the quarters of class IV employees, my eyes fell on a man in a blue uniform, squatting at the entrance of his house. He had come home for lunch, and even from the fast-moving train I could catch a glimpse of a thali (brass plate) in his hands which contained two chapattis, an onion, two green chillies, and two little mounds of salt and red chilli powder. The glowing smile on the face of the man was unmissable.

This is the image I have carried in my mind for years. Initially, it was simply a matter of cheer that I could capture the scene from the running train, but then my curiosity led me to reflect on that enigmatic smile. What could have evoked that fervent expression on his face? Was it the satisfaction of having a meal after working long hours on the railway tracks; or was it the joy of having the lady of the house taking care of his needs by getting the thali ready for him; or was it his humility, expressing gratitude towards God for having provided him with a square meal?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thus the ‘Daffodils’ moment lying ensconced in the deep recesses of my memory got calcified into a metaphor and a life lesson that would ‘flash upon that inward eye’ not to fill the heart with pleasure, as it did with Wordsworth, but to remind me of human simplicity, humble joys, caring relationships, and modest desires.

This image surfaced quite often during the despondent days of demonetisation, and it has been my constant companion during the coronavirus lockdown, always urging me to be humble; to find happiness in the smallest things; to understand and respect the value of the home and familial bliss; and to be grateful for whatever has been bestowed upon me, howsoever minimal it might be, without pining for what is not.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The secret of that smile will always remain a riddle for me, but this is my memory, and this is my private literature, as Huxley put it. njkaur1953@gmail.com

The writer is a Patiala-based retired associate professor in English