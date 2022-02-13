Daily Covid cases drop below 500 in Jammu and Kashmir

The daily Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir dropped below 500 on Saturday as all 20 districts of the union territory witnessed less than 100 infections for the first time since January 5. Three persons also lost their lives to the disease.

As many as 1,624 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to fall to 6,255.

From 418 cases on January 5, the infections had peaked to 6,570 on January 25 in UT.

However, the daily cases have now considerably decreased in February, recording below 1,000 daily cases since February 7.

Officials said while 458 new cases were reported, 71,789 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 206 infections and one death, while 252 cases and two deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

Health officials said of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 3.61% were occupied in J&K.

The total recoveries reached 4,39,332 while the overall cases in J&K were 4,50,331 and the death toll was 4,744.

Schools to reopen in 4-5 days in Jammu

Schools would open in Jammu division within five days and after the culmination of winter vacation by February end in Kashmir valley, a top official said on Saturday.

Principal secretary, school education department, BK Singh said the formal orders for opening of schools would be issued by Monday.

There had been demands from students, parents, teachers and school administrators for reopening of schools. J&K Teachers Forum (JKTF) has welcomed the decision with its chairperson JKTF Mohd Rafique Rather saying that the teaching community was eagerly waiting for the reopening of schools.

409 test positive in HP

Himachal Pradesh logged 409 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 2,80,106 while death toll reached 4,062 after four patients succumbed to the contagion.

Highest 133 cases were reported in Kangra, 54 from Mandi, 48 from Shimla, 47 from Hamirpur, 36 from Bilaspur, 30 from Chamba, 28 from Solan, 15 from Kullu, six from Sirmaur, three from Kinnaur and one from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases came down to 3,986 and recoveries reached 2,72,037 after 551 people recuperated.