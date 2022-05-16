Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Dairy farmers to launch agitation on May 21 in Punjab

The dairy farmers are demanding rise in milk prices among other demands; they said that milk prices have not been increased at par with the input cost in the last four years
Dairy farmers to launch agitation on May 21 in Punjab (HT FILE)
Published on May 16, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: A section of dairy farmers in Punjab on Sunday announced to launch an agitation from May 21 seeking increase in milk prices among other demands.

Daljit Singh Sadarpura, president, Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA), said in a press release issued here, that the dairy farmers had high hopes and expectations from the present government but the issues have not been resolved, especially increase in milk prices and demand for financial assistance of 7 per kg.

“Farmers had played a major role in promoting dairy in Punjab, and in making the state a dairy rich state of the country,” he said, adding that in the last four years, milk prices have not been increased at par with the input cost because of which the dairy industry is reeling under financial burden.

He added that because of the drop in milk prices during the pandemic, many farmers have become defaulters and adding to their woes now, the prices of cattle feed have also increased.

The PDFA president said that while the present government was talking about crop diversification and encouraging allied occupations, the government should encourage allied dairy businesses which are of interest to the farmers.

Sadarpura suggested the state government to pay financial assistance to the dairy farmers on the pattern of other states.

He said that on the same lines, the Punjab government should pay MILKFED so that the farmers’ cooperatives associated with Punjab MILKFED should be able to get out of the financial crisis and at the same time the farmers could get economic benefits.

