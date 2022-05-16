Dairy farmers to launch agitation on May 21 in Punjab
: A section of dairy farmers in Punjab on Sunday announced to launch an agitation from May 21 seeking increase in milk prices among other demands.
Daljit Singh Sadarpura, president, Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA), said in a press release issued here, that the dairy farmers had high hopes and expectations from the present government but the issues have not been resolved, especially increase in milk prices and demand for financial assistance of ₹ 7 per kg.
“Farmers had played a major role in promoting dairy in Punjab, and in making the state a dairy rich state of the country,” he said, adding that in the last four years, milk prices have not been increased at par with the input cost because of which the dairy industry is reeling under financial burden.
He added that because of the drop in milk prices during the pandemic, many farmers have become defaulters and adding to their woes now, the prices of cattle feed have also increased.
The PDFA president said that while the present government was talking about crop diversification and encouraging allied occupations, the government should encourage allied dairy businesses which are of interest to the farmers.
Sadarpura suggested the state government to pay financial assistance to the dairy farmers on the pattern of other states.
He said that on the same lines, the Punjab government should pay MILKFED so that the farmers’ cooperatives associated with Punjab MILKFED should be able to get out of the financial crisis and at the same time the farmers could get economic benefits.
-
Haryana Police alert people on fake unpaid electricity bills messages
The Haryana Police on Sunday issued an advisory asking citizens not to share any information on text messages being sent to them regarding unpaid electricity bills. Cautioning people to be aware of such scammers, police said a latest trend of cybercrime has come to fore in which cyber fraudsters have started duping people in the name of unpaid electricity bill. Police advised people to remain careful and not fall into the trap of such scammers.
-
Panchayat polls to held in August or September: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Sunday said panchayat raj polls are likely to be held in August or September. Addressing a gathering at Makrauli village in Rohtak, Dushyant said the Punjab and Haryana high court has lifted the stay on panchayat polls and elections are likely to be conducted in August or September.
-
3 ‘bank executives’ booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹1 lakh
Three men were booked for duping a city resident of ₹1 lakh on Saturday. The accused were identified as Rosnara Khatun of West Bengal, Vikash Patel of Madhya Pradesh and Mangal Sardar of West Bengal. An FIR was lodged following the statement of Ritesh Kumar of New Sundar Nagar, Mundian Kalan. In his complaint, Ritesh Kumar, said he had called a bank's customer care number to apply for a chequebook.
-
Haryana CM inaugurates Sansad Khel competition from Kurukshetra
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said sportspersons from the state have given a new identity to the state in the world. “Youth are like diamonds due to their power, sharpness and sterling performance,” the chief minister said after flagging off the Sansad Khel competition organised by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.
-
Chandigarh’s Parushi inching closer towards her dream of playing for India
Watching the India vs Australia semi-finals of the 2017 Women's World Cup in England where Harmanpreet Kaur smacked a 115-ball 171, changed the life of 12-year-old Parushi Prabhakar. A few months later, UT Cricket Association got affiliation from the Board of Cricket Control in India and like many aspiring cricketers, left-handed batter and sharp Chinaman bowler Parushi also got a platform to showcase her talent.
