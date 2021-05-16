Dalit activist Bant Singh battling Covid at his home in Punjab village

The Dalit singer-activist, who bravely took on caste oppression of agricultural labourers and fought for justice when his minor daughter was raped in 2002 by two upper-caste men, leading to their conviction, is now battling Covid-19 in his village Burj Jhabbar, some 20km from Mansa.

Bant Singh is popularly referred to as the Singing Torso for he had to pay a heavy price for taking on the landlords and lost his arms and legs in 2006 when Jat youths of the village beat him up to a pulp and left him to die in the fields. Defying death, he went onto become a symbol of Dalit resistance in the country singing songs of protest even after his arms and legs were amputated.

The man whose biography is being made into a movie is currently in the clutches of Covid infection. His daughter Hardeep Kaur said, “He had been getting fever for the past month, but we thought it was just a seasonal infection because it is believed there is no Covid in the villages.”

However, he tested positive on May 6, but no follow-up was taken, leading to loss of appetite, continuing fever, cough, and health deterioration. At the intervention of some media persons, health workers of nearby Aklia village visited his home and provided him with a medicine kit.

Talking on the phone to HT amid bouts of cough, he said, “I have fought much else in life and will fight off Covid too.”