DAV College-10 dominates PU athletics meet

The contingent representing DAV College Sector 10 dominated the Panjab University Inter College Annual Athletics Meet, 2021-22, taking home 25 gold, 14 silver and eight bronze medals
Students of DAV College posing with their medals after winning the athletics meet in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The contingent representing DAV College Sector 10 dominated the Panjab University Inter College Annual Athletics Meet, 2021-22, taking home 25 gold, 14 silver and eight bronze medals.

Hardeep Singh and Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who represented India at the Nairobi World Junior Athletics Championship in August, won gold medals in 400m hurdles and shot-put events respectively.

Star athlete Paramdeep Mor broke the 5-year-old record in the 20km walk race, with the timing of 1:21.19. Ankit Deswal also shattered the 14-year-old meet record in the 10,000m race, clocking an impressive timing of 30:36.66.

Sandeep Kumar and Narsingh Patel were amongst the others to get their hands on new meet records.

In the women’s competition, Gurdeep Kaur and Jasleen Kaur broke two of the meet’s long-standing records.

While Gurdeep Kaur clocked a timing of 14.50 in the 100m hurdles race to break the 28-year-old record, Jasleen Kaur bettered 26-year-old mark for the 20km walk race with a timing of 1::38.15 Sec.

Mor and Jasleen Kaur were named the best athletes in the men’s and women’s competition respectively.

Friday, December 17, 2021
