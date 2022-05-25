Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Dawn of new politics’: Kejriwal lauds Mann for sacking minister
chandigarh news

‘Dawn of new politics’: Kejriwal lauds Mann for sacking minister

Addressing a virtual press conference, the AAP chief called Mann’s move the “dawn of a new golden era” in the country’s politics where a “government is running without resorting to corruption”
Punjab Police personnel escort suspended health minister Dr Vijay Singla from the district court complex in Mohali on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on May 25, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi/chandigarh

Lauding Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal with the nation and his party will not even spare its own leaders found involved in it.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the Delhi chief minister called Mann’s move the “dawn of a new golden era” in the country’s politics where a “government is running without resorting to corruption”.

“We can tolerate anything, but corruption. The AAP is committed to honesty. I am proud of Bhagwant Mann,” said Kejriwal, while recalling that he had taken a similar step against his food and civil supplies minister on forming the government in Delhi in 2015.

Hitting out at the opposition, Kejriwal said that they are a loss of words and are clueless about how to spin this narrative in their favour and against the AAP. “Hence, they are pointing fingers and taking a jibe, saying that within two months after the government’s formation in Punjab, AAP leaders have begun corrupt activities. This is ironic, given all these parties are deeply corrupt from head to toe,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Hailing Mann’s decision, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha wrote on Twitter: “The AAP is the only party that has the integrity, courage and uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab. Zero tolerance for corruption.”

Kudos to Punjab CM: Bir Devinder

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh congratulated Mann for setting up a “spectacular” example to fight political corruption by dismissing his cabinet colleague Vijay Singla on the charges of corruption.

“The subsequent registration of a police case under the prevention of corruption act against Singla, followed by his arrest, demonstrate chief minister’s resolute determination to eliminate deep-rooted corruption from the system,” he said, adding that Mann has sent a straight and unambiguous message that has sent shivers down the line.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP