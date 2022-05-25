‘Dawn of new politics’: Kejriwal lauds Mann for sacking minister

Lauding Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal with the nation and his party will not even spare its own leaders found involved in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a virtual press conference, the Delhi chief minister called Mann’s move the “dawn of a new golden era” in the country’s politics where a “government is running without resorting to corruption”.

“We can tolerate anything, but corruption. The AAP is committed to honesty. I am proud of Bhagwant Mann,” said Kejriwal, while recalling that he had taken a similar step against his food and civil supplies minister on forming the government in Delhi in 2015.

Hitting out at the opposition, Kejriwal said that they are a loss of words and are clueless about how to spin this narrative in their favour and against the AAP. “Hence, they are pointing fingers and taking a jibe, saying that within two months after the government’s formation in Punjab, AAP leaders have begun corrupt activities. This is ironic, given all these parties are deeply corrupt from head to toe,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hailing Mann’s decision, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha wrote on Twitter: “The AAP is the only party that has the integrity, courage and uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab. Zero tolerance for corruption.”

Kudos to Punjab CM: Bir Devinder

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh congratulated Mann for setting up a “spectacular” example to fight political corruption by dismissing his cabinet colleague Vijay Singla on the charges of corruption.

“The subsequent registration of a police case under the prevention of corruption act against Singla, followed by his arrest, demonstrate chief minister’s resolute determination to eliminate deep-rooted corruption from the system,” he said, adding that Mann has sent a straight and unambiguous message that has sent shivers down the line.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}