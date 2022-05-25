‘Dawn of new politics’: Kejriwal lauds Mann for sacking minister
Lauding Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal with the nation and his party will not even spare its own leaders found involved in it.
Addressing a virtual press conference, the Delhi chief minister called Mann’s move the “dawn of a new golden era” in the country’s politics where a “government is running without resorting to corruption”.
“We can tolerate anything, but corruption. The AAP is committed to honesty. I am proud of Bhagwant Mann,” said Kejriwal, while recalling that he had taken a similar step against his food and civil supplies minister on forming the government in Delhi in 2015.
Hitting out at the opposition, Kejriwal said that they are a loss of words and are clueless about how to spin this narrative in their favour and against the AAP. “Hence, they are pointing fingers and taking a jibe, saying that within two months after the government’s formation in Punjab, AAP leaders have begun corrupt activities. This is ironic, given all these parties are deeply corrupt from head to toe,” he said.
Hailing Mann’s decision, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha wrote on Twitter: “The AAP is the only party that has the integrity, courage and uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab. Zero tolerance for corruption.”
Kudos to Punjab CM: Bir Devinder
Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh congratulated Mann for setting up a “spectacular” example to fight political corruption by dismissing his cabinet colleague Vijay Singla on the charges of corruption.
“The subsequent registration of a police case under the prevention of corruption act against Singla, followed by his arrest, demonstrate chief minister’s resolute determination to eliminate deep-rooted corruption from the system,” he said, adding that Mann has sent a straight and unambiguous message that has sent shivers down the line.
Investor awareness programme held at Chandigarh Press Club
Citizens Awareness Group, in association with Securities Exchange Board of India, organised an investor-awareness programme at the Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on Tuesday. Here, investors were educated about the available investment opportunities, and rights and obligations while dealing in the financial market. CAG chairman Surinder Verma, SEBI assistant general manager Mohita S Dahiya and NSE senior manager Sanjeev Talukdar addressed the event, which was attended by around 100 investors. Rana Baldev Singh of Rajeev Market Sector 37 was later granted bail.
Snow brings traffic to halt on Manali-Leh highway
A fresh spell of snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh brought traffic to a halt on the Manali-Leh highway, while the Chandigarh-Manali highway also remained blocked for several hours due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Pandoh in Mandi on Tuesday. Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said that due to heavy rain and snowfall, traffic had been stopped beyond Darcha. The road was reopened in the afternoon.
India’s first manned space mission will be launched in 2023: Jitendra Singh
Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that India's human space flight programme will make India a global leader in space-based services. Singh said, “India's first manned space mission will be launched in 2023, which will be followed by other space missions. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the space programme has received impetus and the advanced technology is being used in roads and highways, railways, health care, and agriculture.”
Panjab University row: AAP govt failed to represent its case in court, says Sukhbir Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for failing to represent its case in the Punjab and Haryana high court, leading to observations asking the union government to consider converting Panjab University into a central varsity.
How Punjab CM confronted health minister Singla before sacking him
According to officers privy to the development, the audio clip in which the complainant — superintending engineer Rajinder Singh — recorded his conversation about handing over ₹5 lakh to the minister and his officer on special duty Pardeep Kumar had reached the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's on Monday evening, after the official raised the issue with his seniors in the Punjab Health System Corporation. The minister reportedly admitted that it was his voice.
