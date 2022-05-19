Day 2 of roadways staff strike: Govt buses stay off road, passengers a harried lot in Ludhiana

Around 200 government buses stayed off road on Thursday as the Punjab Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees’ Union indefinite strike over delayed salaries, regularisation of contractual employees, and other demands entered its second day.

Though private buses were operational, the passengers had to wait for long period of time to board a bus. Further, women passengers, who can travel for free in government buses, had to board private buses.

On May 18, only the roadways/Punbus services were halted by the protesting employees.

State general secretary of the association Shamsher Singh said the financial condition of the department is deteriorating due to the policies of the state, because of which around 4,000 contractual employees have not received their salaries for April.

A passenger Vineet said, “I along with my wife and two other women family members had gone to Mata Vaishno Devi and were on our way back to Hisar (Haryana). After we reached Ludhiana, we came to know about the strike. The women passengers could have travelled free in government buses, but we will now have to pay to board private buses.”

Another passenger, Gurshaminder Singh, said the employees should not harass public by announcing strikes and the department should also take strict action against them for disturbing public services.

Strike called off in evening

The employees’ union called off the strike on Thursday evening after the secretary of transport department decided to hold a meeting with the union members on May 20 to listen to the grievances of the protesting staff.

Meanwhile, general manager, Punjab roadways, Ludhiana, Navraj Batish said, “The department continued the operations of a few buses with the help of regular staff, but the services were affected at large due to the strike. The department has not yet ascertained the loss suffered due to the strike in the last two days,” he said.