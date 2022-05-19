Day 2 of roadways staff strike: Govt buses stay off road, passengers a harried lot in Ludhiana
Around 200 government buses stayed off road on Thursday as the Punjab Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees’ Union indefinite strike over delayed salaries, regularisation of contractual employees, and other demands entered its second day.
Though private buses were operational, the passengers had to wait for long period of time to board a bus. Further, women passengers, who can travel for free in government buses, had to board private buses.
On May 18, only the roadways/Punbus services were halted by the protesting employees.
State general secretary of the association Shamsher Singh said the financial condition of the department is deteriorating due to the policies of the state, because of which around 4,000 contractual employees have not received their salaries for April.
A passenger Vineet said, “I along with my wife and two other women family members had gone to Mata Vaishno Devi and were on our way back to Hisar (Haryana). After we reached Ludhiana, we came to know about the strike. The women passengers could have travelled free in government buses, but we will now have to pay to board private buses.”
Another passenger, Gurshaminder Singh, said the employees should not harass public by announcing strikes and the department should also take strict action against them for disturbing public services.
Strike called off in evening
The employees’ union called off the strike on Thursday evening after the secretary of transport department decided to hold a meeting with the union members on May 20 to listen to the grievances of the protesting staff.
Meanwhile, general manager, Punjab roadways, Ludhiana, Navraj Batish said, “The department continued the operations of a few buses with the help of regular staff, but the services were affected at large due to the strike. The department has not yet ascertained the loss suffered due to the strike in the last two days,” he said.
Yogi inaugurates picture gallery, NeVA service centre
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new picture gallery and National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) service centre on the state assembly's premises in the presence of assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday. Mahana briefed the chief minister about implementation of the e-Vidhan application in the forthcoming budget session of state legislature commencing on May 23. Besides having modern computers, the NeVA service centre also has a video conferencing facility.
Delhi: Singed by spate of infernos, EDMC lays out rules to avoid landfill fires
The SOPs come as Delhi has seen an increase in landfill fires -- three major fires at Ghazipur landfill and one at Bhalswa landfill over the last two months -- amid heatwave conditions in the city. Jai Prakash Chaudhary, secretary of Safai Sena, an organisation of 12,000 waste collectors, said that the civic body should first develop material recovery centres near landfill sites and dhalaos where waste can be segregated.
Ludhiana | Auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles fetches GRP ₹9 lakh
The auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles on Thursday fetched the Ludhiana railway police ₹9 lakh against its base price of ₹5, 38,900. The railway police had a total of 165 unclaimed vehicles in its custody, of which 110 were auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles. Around 40 scrap dealers across the state participated in the auction and deposited a security of ₹54,000 each.
File say within 6 weeks regarding continuation of PMC standing committee: SC to Maha, PMC
PUNE The Supreme Court has directed the state government and the Pune Municipal Corporation to file their say within six weeks after former chairman of the PMC standing committee, Hemant Rasane, filed a petition in the SC seeking that the existence of the standing committee be maintained even after expiration of its term. The PMC sought guidance from the state government in this regard.
Punjab SIT links absconding drugs case convict to 1994 fake encounter
A Punjab Police special investigation team constituted by the high court to probe a 1994 alleged fake encounter case against former inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal among others has pointed to the “critical role” played by a drugs case convict, alias Tari, Avtar Singh, who had earlier been given a clean chit for lack of evidence. Dreaded terrorist Gurman Singh Bandala was found alive. He was to report back in September 2021, but is now absconding.
