Day after 23-year-old’s murder in Samrala, six Nihangs arrested
A day after a 23-year-old man from Samrala town succumbed to his injuries after allegedly being “tortured to death”, police arrested six Nihangs on Tuesday.
Police said the accused were trying to flee Samrala when they were nabbed.
Those arrested have been identified as Hardeep Singh Laddi and Kalbir Singh of Manjali Kalan village, Harpreet Singh and Gurdewak Singh of Kullewal, Balwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Kamaljit Singh Goldy of Utala village.
Their aides, including Satwinder Singh of Neelon Kalan, Arsh of Guru Nanak Road of Samrala and Sukhwinder Singh of Begowal village of Doraha, are yet to be arrested.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harwinder Singh Khaira said that more names will be added to the FIR following the information provided by the accused. The case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.
Cops said the accused had also established a dera in Kullewal village by illegally encroaching upon panchayat land.
The victim, Avtar Singh, 23, had been picked up by the accused from his house on Sunday on the pretext of questioning him about a woman who had eloped about 10 days ago. A day later, his kin had found his body dumped outside his house.
According to family members, they had tried to reason with the nihangs and requested them to give some water to the 23-year-old but they paid no heed.
On Monday, the family members had staged a protest outside the Samrala police station and blocked Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, seeking arrest of the accused.
-
Rains bring concerns of faulty drainage system in Bengaluru
At the heart of Bengaluru flooding problem is a dysfunctional stormwater drain, which according to an audit has been reduced by over 50% in the past decade. The city has a system, which uses stormwater drains and lakes to keep the city from flooding. Bengaluru also lost a large number of lakes over the years. Once lush with ample water bodies in and around the city, Bengaluru had close to 261 lakes in 1961.
-
Bhagat Singh chapter still in book: Karnataka Textbook society
Amid allegations of removal of a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and inclusion on RSS founder KB Hedgewar coming to the fore, for which the Karnataka government came under sharp criticism from the opposition parties on Tuesday, the Karnataka Textbook Society clarified that the chapter has not been removed and that the book is still in the printing stage. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar termed it as an “anti-national” move.
-
Man shot at in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj
A 35-year-old man was shot at by unidentified miscreants at Kalika Ka Pura village under Bara police station of trans-Yamuna area on Tuesday evening. Guddu was referred to SRN hospital in a critical condition. According to reports, resident of Pandar village, Ashish aka Guddu Tiwari was intercepted near Kalika Ka Pura village on Tuesday evening by the assailants. They opened fire on Guddu before he could escape the spot.
-
Robbers shoot Yamunanagar trader’s employee dead, loot ₹50 lakh
At least two robbers allegedly shot dead a driver with a local trader outside a bank in broad daylight in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. The assailants also looted ₹50 lakh from him and fled, police said. Trader Ajay Kumar Bansal, of Professor Colony's brother Hira Lal said Deceased Shrawan Kumar, 45, of Old Hamida had reported to work at 8:30am and had gone to HDFC Bank near Kamani Chowk to deposit ₹50.09 lakh in an Innova and he was murdered at around 10:15am.
-
HC clears deck for MC polls in Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of pleas against municipal corporation polls in Haryana, paving way for elections to civic bodies. As per government counsels, additional advocates general Ankur Mittal and Deepak Balyan, the petitions have been disposed of asking the state election commission to conduct polls as per the Supreme Court judgment in Suresh Mahajan's case delivered on May 10. A detailed judgment is awaited.
