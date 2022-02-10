Day after arrest and subsequent release, Simarjit Bains resumes campaign

A day after his detention and subsequent release for a violent clash in his constituency, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president and sitting Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains resumed canvassing on Wednesday.

Lashing out at the opposition, especially his nemesis and Congress candidate Kamaljit Karwal, the LIP chief said that he has 16 FIRs against him, and he wears those as a badge of honour.

“It is not the first time that I have been implicated and arrested in a false case. These false cases are more like gold medals for me and people know this and have always stood by side,” said Bains.

Celebrating his release from police custody, Bains’ supporters were seen chanting “Aa Gya Bains, Chhaa Gya Bains” and showering flower petals on him. Many of his supporters had also gathered outside his house on Tuesday night to welcome him.

His wife and son, Ajaypreet, were also seen campaigning in different parts of the constituency on Wednesday.

Bains had been arrested from the Ludhiana district courts complex amid high drama on Tuesday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a group clash that took place on Monday evening that left three of Karwal’s supporters injured.

“The Congress candidate wants to stop my campaigning, which is why he has filed a false case of attempt to murder against me,” said Bains.

Terming Monday evening’s incident as a pre-orchestrated attack by Karwal group, Bains said that over 15 people named in the FIR were not even at the spot as they were busy campaigning for him.

He further claimed that it was Congress workers who had opened attack on LIP councillor Kuldeep Bitta and his brother when they had visited Daba road to resolve a complaint regarding a choked sewer line. Bains claimed that Bitta’s brother’s turban was tossed by Congress supporters.

“The Karwal group started attacking us with bricks and empty bottles from atop buildings when we were carrying out door-to-door campaigns,” he said.

The Congress workers, while producing some videos as evidence, had claimed that Bains was provoking his supporters and he had even opened fire in the air.

SAD seeks arrest of Bains in rape case

Meanwhile, SAD-BSP candidate in Atam Nagar, Harish Rai Dhanda, who is also the counsel of the woman who accused Bains of rape, said that they are pursuing the case in Supreme Court (SC) and will make sure that he is arrested. Earlier on February 3, the apex court had given relief to Bains by extending his protection from arrest for a week.