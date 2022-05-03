Day after farmer’s arrest, police identify key accused in drug smuggling racket at Indo-Pak border

: The Punjab police on Monday identified the key accused in the smuggling of drugs at the India-Pakistan border, a day after the border security force (BSF) arrested a farmer with 1 kg heroin when he was returning back after tilling his fields between the barbed wire fence and the zero line.

Pooran Singh of Hardo Rattan village situated near the Attari border, who owns around five acres of agricultural land on both sides of the barbed wire fence, was identified after police got inputs from Dilbagh Singh of the same village, who was arrested on Sunday.

“Dilbagh has told us that he was clearing the consignment of heroin from his field at the instance of one Pooran Singh of his village. We have found that Pooran also owns around five acres of agricultural land on both sides of the barbed wire fence,” a senior Punjab police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

“Though there is no criminal case registered against Pooran so far, our investigation has found that he had been working for the smuggling of heroin for the past a few months. He has been absconding and our teams have launched a hunt to nab him,” the official said.

Sources said Pooran was allegedly in contact with some Indian and Pakistani smugglers for the smuggling of heroin. He was also using some poor farmers and labourers for clearing the consignments of heroin from across the border, they added.

On Monday, a BSF Kisan guard party recovered 3 packets of suspected narcotics lying in agricultural fields ahead of the fence in the Amritsar Sector area.

A BSF spokesperson said the troopers spotted the suspected narcotics packets, while a reaper was cutting stubble and making fodder in the fields between the barbed wire fence and the zero line. He said three packets were concealed inside a pair of dark blue socks (2 in one sock and 1 inside another). He, however, didn’t disclose the weight of the recovered contraband.

Dilbagh, who owns three acres of land between the barbed wire fence and the zero line at the international border with Pakistan, was arrested on Sunday when he was returning back after working in his fields with a tractor and two trolleys. Suspecting suspicious activity, the BSF Kisan guard during search recovered one packet of heroin hidden in brown colour cloth from his possession.

On searching further in the nearby area ahead of the border fence, the BSF troopers recovered another packet concealed in a brown coloured cloth lying in the field near the international border. The BSF had said the two packets of weighed around 1 kg heroin.

Dilbagh was later on handed over to the Amritsar-rural police for further investigation.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-Attari) Balbir Singh said they have registered a case under Sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act against Dilbagh and some unidentified persons.

“Our investigation to ascertain the modus operandi of the racket is still on. We will soon arrest all those involved in the case,” he added.

Earlier on March 23, the BSF troopers had seized 3 kg heroin from a sack that was recovered from a farmer and his labourer during their return from a field situated between the barbed wire fence and the zero line in Daoke village falling under the Ajnala sub-division. The BSF had handed over the case to the Narcotics Control Bureau.