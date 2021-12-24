Day after Haryana reduced drinking age to 21, Khattar launches anti-drug campaign

A day after the Haryana assembly passed a Bill that brought down the minimum age for drinking to 21, chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, in the presence of Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore, launched ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign on Thursday.

On this occasion, the CM, the Union minister, local leaders and officials of the district administration took pledge not to take drugs and administered oaths to hundreds of school children.

On why the Haryana government reduced the age of drinking to 21, the CM said the step was taken to counter criminal activities and allow youth to work at liquor shops.

He said 16 states in country have already reduced the age and now Haryana has also passed a Bill for this.

“But this does not mean we want to encourage youth towards drugs. It will help them get jobs. Also, limited use is not a threat to the society but excess of anything is bad,” Khattar said when asked about the reasons behind the government’s move.

The CM cited the example of a Union minister’s son: “He died at the age of 28 due to a habit of liquor drinking.”

The Union minister urged youth to install banners outside their residence to declare that their family is free from drugs.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a women’s hostel at a college in Anjanthali village, Khattar announced to set up a sports stadium on six acre in the name of Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. The CM also announced to start a nursing course in the college.

Khattar said the government and the health department are fully prepared to deal with any situation amid a surge in the number of cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

He said the treatment protocol has already been prepared for patients of the new variant.

Anganwadi workers’ protest

Hundreds of anganwadi workers, who were heading towards the venue of the chief minister’s programme at Sector 12 in Karnal, were stopped by the police.

The protesters wanted to apprise the CM about their pending demands. The protesters alleged that they wanted to meet the chief minister regarding their demands not being fulfilled despite having written assurances from the government.

Heavy police deployment was made near the venue and the protesters were stopped by the police. They ended the protest after submitting a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer.