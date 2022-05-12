Day after HC relief, Bagga says Punjab Police arrested him ‘like a terrorist’
New Delhi : BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said he was arrested by the Punjab Police “like a terrorist” for asking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal about his promises to act against the accused in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.
Holding his first press conference after his dramatic arrest that saw the police forces of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in a tussle, Bagga said he will continue to ask Kejriwal questions about his promise to act against those who dishonoured the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab, drug mafia and separatists raising slogans of Khalistan in the state.
“I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me,” said Bagga at the Delhi BJP office.
In a dramatic turn of events, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Janakpuri residence in Delhi last week. A case of kidnapping was registered by the Delhi Police and he was brought back to Delhi from Kurukshetra where the Haryana Police had stopped their Punjab counterparts.
“I was arrested like a terrorist. Was it my fault to ask Kejriwal about his promise to arrest accused in Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege, was it my fault to ask him about action against drug mafia and separatists raising slogans of Khalistan in Punjab,” the BJP leader said.
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed Punjab Police not to arrest Bagga till July 6.
₹4.39 lakh robbed from Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana
In yet another daylight robbery, four masked assailants robbed ₹4.39 lakh from the Sherpur branch of Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday afternoon after holding an employee at gunpoint. The employee, Ujjwal Kumar, 24, told police that the robbers arrived in two motorcycles and barged into the office at around 3 pm. After the robbers left the place, Kumar informed the police. CCTVs installed near the spot have captured the accused, who fled on two motorcycles.
Minor UP girl found pregnant in Ludhiana, teen booked for rape
An 18-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh has been booked for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, also from UP, who had run away with from her home with Suraj. The girl told police that she had met Suraj in UP's Sitapur and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The girl had run away from home with Suraj and they reached Ludhiana on May 3.
Ludhiana: 2.80 lakh kg lahan, 100 litres of illicit liquor recovered in Bet area
Excise teams on Tuesday morning destroyed 2.8 lakh kilograms of lahan and recovered 100 litres of illicit liquor from the Bet area in Ludhiana district. An official spokesperson said that Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam had constituted four teams to carry out the search operation in the Bet area.
RRB-Allahabad conducts second stage of CBT for NTPC recruitment
Railway Recruitment Board, Allahabad conducted second stage computer-based test of Non Technical Popular Categories recruitment on May 9 and 10, said railway officials here on Wednesday. The test was held for level 6 for total of 7,124 vacancies including 516 seats under RRB-Allahabad and for level 4 in which there were 161 vacancies, they added. Overall attendance was about 75.14%, hechief public relation officer, NCR, Shivam Sharmaaid. Overall attendance was about 64.90%.
Ludhiana tragedy: 5-yr-old dies as roof collapses
In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy lost the victim Aditya Singh's life after the roof of his house in Tibba's Puneet Nagar collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. It took locals at least 30 minutes for the locals to rescue the toddler. Aditya's mother, Maya Devi, said that she along with Aditya and her younger son were sitting under a tree outside their house at around 12.30 pm, as it was hot indoors.
