Day after joint ops, Haryana, Punjab Police lock horns

Barely 24 hours after they carried out a joint operation to arrest four suspected Khalistani terrorists in Karnal district, Haryana Police and their Punjab counterparts locked horns over the arrest of Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in neighbouring Kurukshetra district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Tajinder Bagga, arrested by Punjab Police, handed over to Delhi cops in Haryana

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Anshu Singla remained present at the spot as they waited until a Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra’s Sadar police station and Bagga was handed over to it.

The three-hour-long high drama began around 11am with Haryana Police intercepting and preventing the Punjab cops from taking Bagga to Mohali to be produced in a court, saying they had information that the BJP leader was forcibly picked up from his residence at Janakpuri in Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping after Bagga’s arrest and took the custody of the BJP leader from the Punjab cops.

According to police sources, the police vehicle was stopped on national highway-44 near Masana village of Kurukshetra district following inputs from Delhi Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP Singla said Haryana Police had got an input from Delhi Police to intercept a vehicle and they were taken to Kurukshetra’s Sadar police station.

On the other hand, the Punjab government has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh against the detention of its team in Kurukshetra. Last month, the Punjab Police had booked Bagga for making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON