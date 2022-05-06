Day after joint ops, Haryana, Punjab Police lock horns
Barely 24 hours after they carried out a joint operation to arrest four suspected Khalistani terrorists in Karnal district, Haryana Police and their Punjab counterparts locked horns over the arrest of Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in neighbouring Kurukshetra district.
Kurukshetra superintendent of police Anshu Singla remained present at the spot as they waited until a Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra’s Sadar police station and Bagga was handed over to it.
The three-hour-long high drama began around 11am with Haryana Police intercepting and preventing the Punjab cops from taking Bagga to Mohali to be produced in a court, saying they had information that the BJP leader was forcibly picked up from his residence at Janakpuri in Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping after Bagga’s arrest and took the custody of the BJP leader from the Punjab cops.
According to police sources, the police vehicle was stopped on national highway-44 near Masana village of Kurukshetra district following inputs from Delhi Police.
SP Singla said Haryana Police had got an input from Delhi Police to intercept a vehicle and they were taken to Kurukshetra’s Sadar police station.
On the other hand, the Punjab government has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh against the detention of its team in Kurukshetra. Last month, the Punjab Police had booked Bagga for making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.
30 Gurugram liquor shops without fire safety nod to be given notice: Officials
Gurugram: The Gurugram fire department has identified at least 30 liquor shops and their warehouses across the city which do not have a valid fire NOC (no objection certificate), said the officials on Thursday. This comes after a massive fire gutted a liquor shop on Golf Course Road on Monday (May 2) afternoon.
Delhi: Man accused of molesting students inside MCD-run school arrested
A 40-year-old man was arrested in Delhi on Friday for allegedly molesting two girls in a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area. The man had reportedly entered a classroom on April 30 when the students were waiting for their teacher after the morning assembly. He then allegedly undressed two minor girls and urinated in front of the students.
Covid-19 Updates on May 6: Cases surge, containment zones double in Bengaluru
According to the latest figures released by the Karnataka Health department total active cases recorded on May 5, 2022 stood at 1854, whereas 191 new cases have been reported. Bengaluru has witnessed a surge in cases, with total active cases reported to be 1743 and with 171 new cases added. Over 5 lakh Bengalureans have got a booster dose administered till. The number of active containment zones increased to eight on May 4.
'Concerned about safeguarding people': Nitish on Shah's CAA post-Covid remark
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the Centre will take a decision on the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, ANI reported. "Everyone having voting rights is a citizen of the country. How could they (refugees who are Indian citizens) cast their franchise otherwise, and how come he became a home minister? He has a habit of parroting lies,"West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjeee retorted.
Jodhpur violence: Curfew relaxed for two hours
Jaipur: The curfew imposed following communal violence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was lifted on Friday for two hours from 8 am to allow people to buy essential commodities on Friday. Director general of police M L Lather said that they have arrested 211 people in connection with the violence and registered 22 cases. The violence broke out on Monday night over religious flags ahead of the Eid celebrations in the city's Jalori Gate.
