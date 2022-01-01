Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day after Ludhiana logs two-fold spike, 18 more Covid cases detected

This is the highest number of cases recorded in Ludhiana a single day in five months; no Omicron case detected in city so far
It was last on August 11, that 34 people had tested positive in the district, since then the daily tally has only occasionally touched double digits. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 03:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after the district registered a two-fold hike in fresh coronavirus cases, 18 more people tested positive on Friday.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in five months. It was last on August 11, that 34 people had tested positive in the district, since then the daily tally has only occasionally touched double digits.

While the first Omicron case in the state was reported on Thursday, no cases of the highly transmissible variant have been reported in the district so far. Two health workers, and six flu-corner paients were among those who tested positive for the disease. The new cases have taken the district’s Covid count to 87,808, of which 85,611 people have recovered so far. Now, the active cases stand at 80, out of which 78 are under home isolation and two patients have been undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

The civil surgeon said as all cases were reported from different parts of the state, no micro-containment zone had been formed.

