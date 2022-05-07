Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daylight robbery at Amritsar bank, 6 lakh snatched at gunpoint

Four masked men robbed a bank in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. The robbers took away around ₹6 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall of Amritsar.
Masked robbers took away around 6 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall of Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
Published on May 07, 2022 03:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The incident took place on one of the busiest roads of Amritsar, opposite the famous mall in the city, during broad daylight. The robbers also took away cash from cash counters and the cash room.

Commissioner of police Arun Pal Singh said four robbers came in a white car and took away 5.72 lakh at gunpoint. “The police have received various clues and CCTVs are being verified. Soon the accused will be traced,” he added.

