Daylight robbery at Amritsar bank, 6 lakh snatched at gunpoint

Four masked men robbed a bank in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. The robbers took away around ₹6 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall of Amritsar. They robbed the bank after making the employees and customers hostage.

The incident took place on one of the busiest roads of Amritsar, opposite the famous mall in the city, during broad daylight. The robbers also took away cash from cash counters and the cash room.

Commissioner of police Arun Pal Singh said four robbers came in a white car and took away ₹5.72 lakh at gunpoint. “The police have received various clues and CCTVs are being verified. Soon the accused will be traced,” he added.