Daylight robbery at Amritsar bank, ₹6 lakh snatched at gunpoint
Four masked men robbed a bank in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. The robbers took away around ₹6 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall of Amritsar. They robbed the bank after making the employees and customers hostage.
The incident took place on one of the busiest roads of Amritsar, opposite the famous mall in the city, during broad daylight. The robbers also took away cash from cash counters and the cash room.
Commissioner of police Arun Pal Singh said four robbers came in a white car and took away ₹5.72 lakh at gunpoint. “The police have received various clues and CCTVs are being verified. Soon the accused will be traced,” he added.
Punjab, Haryana should extend support to PU: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, on Friday while highlighting the need for closer interaction between universities and the government said both Punjab and Haryana governments should extend all the support to Panjab University. Naidu was addressing the 69th annual convocation of PU where 828 PhD degrees were awarded. The annual convocation was held after a gap of two years at PU due to the pandemic.
Sangrur DC launches coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls
Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched 'Mera Maan' a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding. The project was started with the help of a private company, which will provide training to girls. Other short story Undertrial dies in Ferozepur jail Ferozepur A 39-year-old undertrial lodged at the Central Jail here died on Friday. He was suffering from various diseases, including TB.
PSEB Class 5 results out, girls outshine boys
The Punjab School Education Board on Friday declared the results of Class 5 for the exams held in March this year. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB's official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com on Saturday at 10 am. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 99.57% as out of a total of 3,19,086 students who appeared, 3,17,728 passed the exam. Keeping with the trend, this year, too, girls performed better than the boys.
2 bike-borne men rob ₹42,500 from cash transaction facility in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed ₹42,500 from a cash transaction facility after incapacitating a woman staffer in Neeva Bazar of Machhiwara on Friday evening. The staffer, Nishu Rani, was alone at the centre when two turbaned men turned up there and asked her to help them withdraw money from the ATM. Machhiwara station house officer, Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, said, “The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and we are trying to identify the accused.”
Ludhiana | BPEOs scrimp on funds for delivering new books, saddle schools with bill
Despite receiving funds for delivering new Punjab School Education Board textbooks to government schools, block primary education officers (BPEOs) have directed school authorities to collect the books from their respective offices at their own expense. Saddled with the additional financial burden, some miffed school authorities have refused to collect the books, and have asked to the BPEOs to make arrangements to drop the textbooks on the school premises.
