DC orders registration of FIRs against 99 unauthorised colonisers in Jalandhar

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Sunday asked the police to register FIRs against 99 colonisers for developing illegal settlements in Jalandhar in the last two years.

Out of these, 12 colonies fall within the jurisdiction of the commissionerate police, while remaining 87 are in areas under SSP Rural.

The DC said that the commissionerate and rural police have been directed to ensure registration of FIRs against the colonisers mentioned in the comprehensive list submitted to it. If FIRs are not lodged, then action taken by the police should be intimated to the district administration.

Thori, who is also the chief administrator of Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA), has sent a compiled list to the police of unauthorised colonies that has camped up during the last two years in the district along with letters sent by the JDA to lodge FIRs against the owners of these colonies.

The JDA had on May 27 written to both the commissionerate and rural police about the mushrooming of illegal colonies falling within its jurisdiction, the DC said.

“Applications of the colonies mentioned in the list were dismissed by the JDA on account of not depositing requisite fee and documentation under the regularisation policy and police department was asked to take legal action as per the provisions of Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA),” he added.