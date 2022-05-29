DC orders registration of FIRs against 99 unauthorised colonisers in Jalandhar
Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Sunday asked the police to register FIRs against 99 colonisers for developing illegal settlements in Jalandhar in the last two years.
Out of these, 12 colonies fall within the jurisdiction of the commissionerate police, while remaining 87 are in areas under SSP Rural.
The DC said that the commissionerate and rural police have been directed to ensure registration of FIRs against the colonisers mentioned in the comprehensive list submitted to it. If FIRs are not lodged, then action taken by the police should be intimated to the district administration.
Thori, who is also the chief administrator of Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA), has sent a compiled list to the police of unauthorised colonies that has camped up during the last two years in the district along with letters sent by the JDA to lodge FIRs against the owners of these colonies.
The JDA had on May 27 written to both the commissionerate and rural police about the mushrooming of illegal colonies falling within its jurisdiction, the DC said.
“Applications of the colonies mentioned in the list were dismissed by the JDA on account of not depositing requisite fee and documentation under the regularisation policy and police department was asked to take legal action as per the provisions of Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA),” he added.
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
