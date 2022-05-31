Deaflympics: Khattar honours 15 athletes, doles out cash awards worth 6 crore

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday distributed cash awards up to ₹6 crore among the state’s Deaflympics athletes.

The cheques were distributed among 15 players, including four gold medal winners, two bronze medallists and nine others who took part in Deaflympics 2021 in Brazil, during a state-level felicitation ceremony organised at Tau Devi Lal stadium at Panchkula.

“By winning four gold medals in the recently held Deaflympics at Brazil, Haryana players have once again proved as to why the state is known as sports hub of the country,” Khattar said.

He said Haryana players won total six medals, including four gold, out of the country’s total medal tally of 16.

Of 65 athletes from India who have participated in this international competition, 15 were from Haryana.

Congratulating the athletes, their families, teachers and trainers, Khattar said, “Your achievements are a perfect example that if a person has strong willpower, then no physical disability or weakness can stop them from realising their dreams.

The chief minister said that while realising the sport’s potential of Haryana, the state is geared up to host the Khelo India Youth Games-2021.

The four gold winners have received cash rewards worth ₹4.8 crore.

Cheques of ₹1.2 crore each were given to Rohit Bhaker, Mahesh, Diksha Dagar and Sumit Dahiya for winning gold in badminton, golf and wrestling.

Cheques of ₹40 lakh each were presented to Virender Singh and Amit for winning bronze medals in wrestling.

Priyanka, Balram, Yogesh Dagar, Nirchira, Ajay Kumar, Kuldeep Sharma, Asif Khan, Aman and Shubham Vashisht got ₹2.5 lakh each for participating in this international event.