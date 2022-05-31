Deaflympics: Khattar honours 15 athletes, doles out cash awards worth ₹6 crore
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday distributed cash awards up to ₹6 crore among the state’s Deaflympics athletes.
The cheques were distributed among 15 players, including four gold medal winners, two bronze medallists and nine others who took part in Deaflympics 2021 in Brazil, during a state-level felicitation ceremony organised at Tau Devi Lal stadium at Panchkula.
“By winning four gold medals in the recently held Deaflympics at Brazil, Haryana players have once again proved as to why the state is known as sports hub of the country,” Khattar said.
He said Haryana players won total six medals, including four gold, out of the country’s total medal tally of 16.
Of 65 athletes from India who have participated in this international competition, 15 were from Haryana.
Congratulating the athletes, their families, teachers and trainers, Khattar said, “Your achievements are a perfect example that if a person has strong willpower, then no physical disability or weakness can stop them from realising their dreams.
The chief minister said that while realising the sport’s potential of Haryana, the state is geared up to host the Khelo India Youth Games-2021.
The four gold winners have received cash rewards worth ₹4.8 crore.
Cheques of ₹1.2 crore each were given to Rohit Bhaker, Mahesh, Diksha Dagar and Sumit Dahiya for winning gold in badminton, golf and wrestling.
Cheques of ₹40 lakh each were presented to Virender Singh and Amit for winning bronze medals in wrestling.
Priyanka, Balram, Yogesh Dagar, Nirchira, Ajay Kumar, Kuldeep Sharma, Asif Khan, Aman and Shubham Vashisht got ₹2.5 lakh each for participating in this international event.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics