Deal with post-sacrilege police firing cases sternly, Punjab CM urged

Amritsar North Aam Aadmi Party MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh on Friday urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to deal with the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents with a strong hand as the accused are trying hard to get acquitted.

The 1998-batch IPS officer opted for premature retirement on April 9 last year after the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed the probe report filed by the special investigation team (SIT) led by him into the Kotkapura firing. Later, the Punjab government reconstituted an SIT to probe the Behbal Kalan case.

In a letter to Mann, Kunwar Vijay laid emphasis on defending petitions pending in the high court and proceeding with the trial in the Faridkot sessions court.

“It is brought to your notice that writ petitions are pending regarding Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases in the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Supreme Court. I have got to know from newspapers that these cases have not been pursued in a proper and just manner. Even in the sessions court in Faridkot, these cases have been abandoned from the prosecution side. I resigned from the IPS because of the indifferent attitude of the then government in power and nexus of the ruling class with the high-profile accused.”

“I have got to know that the accused are trying hard to get the Behbal Kalan investigation and trial in the Faridkot sessions court quashed to get acquitted without facing trial. I have learnt from newspapers that petitions are listed on May 20 before the Punjab and Haryana high court, such as Suhail Singh Brar versus State of Punjab and others, civil writ petition 2060 of 2022. In a case, where the process of trial is going on in the sessions court, the accused have preferred civil litigation, showing their obvious intent and manner,” he said in the letter.

Kunwar Vijay concludes by saying, “The SITs constituted by the Government of Punjab after my resignation have not done anything to take these cases to their logical conclusion. Therefore, you are requested to defend these petitions in the high court and to proceed with the trial in the sessions court.”

Kunwar Vijay has said earlier that the probe report quashed by the high court was submitted in the Faridkot district court in the form of nine challans. “Of the nine, five challans have been quashed. But four still stand. I don’t want to comment on the high court verdict, but I don’t know whether this verdict has been pronounced after reading my report or not,” he had said in Amritsar on April 30, 2021.

“The report has been prepared with hard work of two years and with transparency. Each line is evidence in itself. Any court verdict would be acceptable for us, had it been pronounced after considering all witnesses and evidence. These evidences have not been seen,” he added.

