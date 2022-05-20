Deal with post-sacrilege police firing cases sternly, Punjab CM urged
Amritsar North Aam Aadmi Party MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh on Friday urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to deal with the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents with a strong hand as the accused are trying hard to get acquitted.
The 1998-batch IPS officer opted for premature retirement on April 9 last year after the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed the probe report filed by the special investigation team (SIT) led by him into the Kotkapura firing. Later, the Punjab government reconstituted an SIT to probe the Behbal Kalan case.
In a letter to Mann, Kunwar Vijay laid emphasis on defending petitions pending in the high court and proceeding with the trial in the Faridkot sessions court.
“It is brought to your notice that writ petitions are pending regarding Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases in the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Supreme Court. I have got to know from newspapers that these cases have not been pursued in a proper and just manner. Even in the sessions court in Faridkot, these cases have been abandoned from the prosecution side. I resigned from the IPS because of the indifferent attitude of the then government in power and nexus of the ruling class with the high-profile accused.”
“I have got to know that the accused are trying hard to get the Behbal Kalan investigation and trial in the Faridkot sessions court quashed to get acquitted without facing trial. I have learnt from newspapers that petitions are listed on May 20 before the Punjab and Haryana high court, such as Suhail Singh Brar versus State of Punjab and others, civil writ petition 2060 of 2022. In a case, where the process of trial is going on in the sessions court, the accused have preferred civil litigation, showing their obvious intent and manner,” he said in the letter.
Kunwar Vijay concludes by saying, “The SITs constituted by the Government of Punjab after my resignation have not done anything to take these cases to their logical conclusion. Therefore, you are requested to defend these petitions in the high court and to proceed with the trial in the sessions court.”
Kunwar Vijay has said earlier that the probe report quashed by the high court was submitted in the Faridkot district court in the form of nine challans. “Of the nine, five challans have been quashed. But four still stand. I don’t want to comment on the high court verdict, but I don’t know whether this verdict has been pronounced after reading my report or not,” he had said in Amritsar on April 30, 2021.
“The report has been prepared with hard work of two years and with transparency. Each line is evidence in itself. Any court verdict would be acceptable for us, had it been pronounced after considering all witnesses and evidence. These evidences have not been seen,” he added.
-
Navjot Sidhu surrenders in Patiala court; judge starts process to send him to jail
After a last-ditch effort to get some time to surrender didn't work, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday surrendered before the court of Patiala's chief judicial magistrate. Sidhu started at 3.50pm from home and reached the court complex with a group of supporters. Sidhu is expected to be lodged at the Patiala central jail that has been prepping for the new inmate. Sidhu's archrival Bikram Singh Majithia is also lodged in the Patiala Jail.
-
Gyanesh Bharti appointed Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner
The Centre on Friday appointed 1998 batch IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti as the new commissioner of unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the ministry of home affairs said. The Centre has appointed 1992 batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the special officer in the unified MCD.
-
Global Village Idiot: 1,001 secrets to an engaged work life!
I meet many people during a typical day. Of late, I seem to be meeting quite a few people in India who are giving up jobs to start ventures. Because? Well, because work is work. Practice at all levels, all the time. What is otherwise called “being in the zone”. Do you know why? Because the average human being doesn't find their own work exciting. And this is true even for work you lovvvvvve doing.
-
Jharkhand: Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal's ED custody extended by 5 days
A local court on Friday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal by five more days, news agency ANI reported. Pooja Singhal was arrested by the probe agency on May 12 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of Jharkhand. The agency had reportedly recovered ₹17 crore from the residence of Suman Kumar.
-
BJP’s Sushil Modi shares Lalu Yadav’s ‘modus operandi’ as CBI conducts searches
As the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out raids on properties linked with Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi said the Rashtriya Janata Dal president's modus operandi was to lure people seeking jobs in exchange for land. The Rajya Sabha MP further said that Yadav owned 141 land plots and 30 flats, besides having a dozen houses, whose proof was available in 'a book written by Modi', Lalu Leela.
