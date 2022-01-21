Death toll in Mandi hooch tragedy rises to 7, Salapar ex-pradhan among 4 held

The death toll in the Sundernagar hooch tragedy rose to seven on Thursday after two more people died early morning. The deceased have been identified as Sita Ram of Khanyor village and Bhagat Ram. Sita Ram died at his home after he suddenly fell ill while Bhagat Ram was undergoing treatment at the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Government Medical College and Hospital (LBSGMC), Nerchowk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five people had died on Wednesday. Sita Ram, who worked as a mason, had consumed the spurious liquor on January 17. His family members found liquor in a water bottle in his room. Police has collected the evidence and body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, three more patients were admitted to the LBSGMC, Nerchowk. A total of five persons are admitted to the LBSGMC while one of the patients, who was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, in serious condition has now been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Sub-divisional magistrate Dharmesh Kumar said 10 vehicles fitted with public address system have been deployed in the area to make people aware and urging them to seek medical advice if symptoms occur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police crackdown on liquor mafia

Meanwhile, the Mandi police have arrested four people, including a panchayat ex-pradhan and kin of a serving Pradhan, in the case.

They have been identified as Jagdish Chand, ex-pradhan of Salapar panchayat, and Acchar Singh, the father-in-law of the serving pradhan of the panchayat. Other two accused have been identified as Sohan Lal and Pradeep Kumar. Police have also recovered 12 bottles of Santra Brand liquor from Sohan Lal.

They have been booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide), 308 (punishment for culpable homicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Political slugfest over the tragedy

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has started over the tragedy. While the opposition Congress has accused the ruling BJP of sheltering the liquor mafia in the Sundernagar area, the BJP alleged that one of the accused was associated with the Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The locals have also alleged protection to the liquor mafia who allegedly smuggled liquor from neighbouring states and selling it in Sundernagar and its suburbs.

The Congress has alleged that the mafia was hand in glove with government officials and elected representatives.

Former chief parliamentary secretary and Congress leader Sohan Lal Thakur alleged that illicit liquor was being sold in Sundernagar for a long time, but the administration was “under pressure” not to act against the mafia.

He alleged that spurious liquor was smuggled from Chandigarh and sold in border areas of Sundernagar sub-division, including Salapar, Kangu, Harabagh, Jarol, Pung, Mahadev, Dhanotu, Bhaur, Naulakha, Dadour and Kanaid.

Dhabas adjacent to the National Highway (NH) from Mandi to Kullu-Manali had reportedly been selling this liquor, alleged Sohan Lal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the police have found that the spurious liquor was being sold in original cartons by the mafia. Police had recovered several cartons dumped at secluded places after the tragedy unfolded.

It was also revealed that the label on the liquor bottles was also identical to the original ones except some spelling changes which a common man can’t figure out.