Decomposed bodies of two brothers found in Bathinda house

The decomposed bodies of two brothers were found at their residence in Bathinda’s Jhujhar Singh Nagar locality under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. The elder brother worked for the Bathinda Improvement Trust, said police. (iStock)

The elder brother worked for the Bathinda Improvement Trust, said police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sarabjit Singh said it appeared to be a suicide case as the bodies bore no injury and there was no indication of loot at the home.

“Preliminary probe revealed that the elder brother had a disturbed matrimonial life, while the younger one was a chronic kidney patient. The brothers lived alone in the house. Police were alerted after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house that was locked from inside,” said the DSP.