Defamation case: Kangana asked to appear before Bathinda court on April 19

BATHINDA: Film actor Kangana Ranaut was summoned in a defamation case by a Bathinda court and directed to appear before the court on April 19.

The actress was summoned in a defamation case filed against her by Mahinder Kaur of Bahadurgarh Jandia in Bathinda on January 4 last year.

Kaur’s counsel Raghubir Singh said a complaint was lodged against Ranaut under Sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code for calling the septuagenarian a paid protester and identifying her as an elderly woman, who had participated in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitation at Shaheen Bagh.

Ranaut had shared a tweet alleging that the ‘’Shaheen Bagh dadi’’ also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agriculture laws at various border points of the national capital.

She had re-tweeted the feed with photographs of the two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh fame, and wrote that the “same dadi” who featured in Time Magazine was “available in ₹100”.

Later, the actor deleted the tweet after Twitter users pointed out that the two women were different. Her tweet had invited a strong reaction on the social media.

The petitioner alleged that the actor, on her Twitter handle, had baselessly accused her of being a protester paid to attend an agitation against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.