Defying govt orders, Karnal farmers begin paddy transplantation

Farmers in several villages of Karnal have started transplantation of paddy, defying government orders that prohibit sowing of the water-guzzling crop before June 15.

As per the reports, farmers were seen pumping out groundwater and flooding their fields in Samora, Ramba, Salaru, Sangoha, Sangohi, Darar, Churni and Bibipur villages of Indri block in district in lack of action by authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On why they were defying government orders, the farmers said they are sowing PB 1509 Basmati variety which takes only three months for harvest and they will get enough time to grow vegetables. Thus, they can grow three-four crops per year.

Advanced sowing has also exposed negligence on part of ground-level officials as these farmers have also violated the Haryana Preservation of Subsoil Water Act by preparing nursery beds before May 15. A nursery takes 25 to 30 days before the saplings are ready for transplantation.

Farmers take advantage of poor law under which there is a provision to impose a fine of ₹10,000 per hectare or ₹4,000 per acre if farmers advance transplantation before June 15.

“We are not worried about action or notices as they impose a fine of ₹4,000 per acre. On the other hand, we will be able to grow coriander or radish, which will easily earn us ₹40,000-50,000 from one acre,” said a paddy grower from Indri village without disclosing his name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to farmers, another reason behind early sowing of paddy is that currently Basmati varieties of paddy are now being sold at around ₹4,000 per quintal and they will get good prices if the crop is harvested in August and September.

A research conducted by scientists of the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), Karnal (Haryana) in 2020 revealed that rice crop alone consumes about 50% of the total irrigation water. The researchers have suggested radical changes in agricultural use of available water as flood-based irrigation is putting enormous stress on the groundwater supplies.

Moreover, data of the groundwater cell of the Karnal irrigation department revealed that Karnal’s water table fell from 8.57m in 2000 to 21.43m in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said action is being taken against the erring farmers and show-cause notices have been issued to them.

Deputy director, agriculture department, Karnal, Aditya Dabas said as per the Act, notices have been served after identifying farmers who have grown paddy. He said as per the Act, they have to deposit a penalty of ₹10,000 per hectare to the department, failure of which, the department will uproot their crop. They have to pay the expenses along with the penalty which will be added in their revenue account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON