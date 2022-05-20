Defying govt orders, Karnal farmers begin paddy transplantation
Farmers in several villages of Karnal have started transplantation of paddy, defying government orders that prohibit sowing of the water-guzzling crop before June 15.
As per the reports, farmers were seen pumping out groundwater and flooding their fields in Samora, Ramba, Salaru, Sangoha, Sangohi, Darar, Churni and Bibipur villages of Indri block in district in lack of action by authorities.
On why they were defying government orders, the farmers said they are sowing PB 1509 Basmati variety which takes only three months for harvest and they will get enough time to grow vegetables. Thus, they can grow three-four crops per year.
Advanced sowing has also exposed negligence on part of ground-level officials as these farmers have also violated the Haryana Preservation of Subsoil Water Act by preparing nursery beds before May 15. A nursery takes 25 to 30 days before the saplings are ready for transplantation.
Farmers take advantage of poor law under which there is a provision to impose a fine of ₹10,000 per hectare or ₹4,000 per acre if farmers advance transplantation before June 15.
“We are not worried about action or notices as they impose a fine of ₹4,000 per acre. On the other hand, we will be able to grow coriander or radish, which will easily earn us ₹40,000-50,000 from one acre,” said a paddy grower from Indri village without disclosing his name.
According to farmers, another reason behind early sowing of paddy is that currently Basmati varieties of paddy are now being sold at around ₹4,000 per quintal and they will get good prices if the crop is harvested in August and September.
A research conducted by scientists of the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), Karnal (Haryana) in 2020 revealed that rice crop alone consumes about 50% of the total irrigation water. The researchers have suggested radical changes in agricultural use of available water as flood-based irrigation is putting enormous stress on the groundwater supplies.
Moreover, data of the groundwater cell of the Karnal irrigation department revealed that Karnal’s water table fell from 8.57m in 2000 to 21.43m in 2021.
Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said action is being taken against the erring farmers and show-cause notices have been issued to them.
Deputy director, agriculture department, Karnal, Aditya Dabas said as per the Act, notices have been served after identifying farmers who have grown paddy. He said as per the Act, they have to deposit a penalty of ₹10,000 per hectare to the department, failure of which, the department will uproot their crop. They have to pay the expenses along with the penalty which will be added in their revenue account.
Naib tehsildar competitive exam in Punjab on May 22; PPSC issues advisory
The competitive examination for the posts of naib tehsildar will be conducted on May 22, according to an advisory issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission on Thursday. In a statement, Secretary (Examinations) PPSC Dr. Karamjit Singh said the exam would be conducted from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM and the candidates should reach the exam centre well before the commencement of the exam as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after that.
Jakhar started working for BJP long before joining it: Warring
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party was not unexpected as he was playing in its hands for a long time. “Jakhar started working for the BJP much before, while still being in the Congress and today's joining was just a formality,” Warring said in a statement.
Three liquor contractors injured in Jind
Three liquor contractors were injured after one of them allegedly fired at the other two and in retaliation, the duo attacked Vijender with a sharp-edged weapon at Jind's Gulkani village on Thursday. The trio were rushed to Jind civil hospital from where doctors referred them to Rohtak's Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. Jind sadar police SHO Dinesh Kumar said earlier, Vijender and Sunil Kumar were partners and were running liquor vend.
Nearly 25 new outstation trains to northern India are expected to become operational in 2023
Two new outstation train terminals are under construction in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, and are expected to be ready next year. At present, there are 462 outstation trains operating from different terminals in the city. With the addition, this number will go up to 487. There number of outstation train terminuses will also increase to 9. The Kalamboli outstation terminus will host trains heading to New Delhi, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Police complete interrogation, suspected Khalistani terrorists sent to judicial custody
Suspected Khalistani terrorists Gurpreet and Amandeep have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday after police completed interrogation with them. After bringing them back from Telangana, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency-I of the Karnal police produced them in the district court and they were sent to judicial custody as police did not seek further remand.
