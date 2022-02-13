Delayed exams might impact duration of session: KU students

Students associated with the Kurukshetra University are worried about their future plans as the duration of session has been extended due to delay in admissions and exam due to delay in the session caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

Students said semester exams were due in December but now the university has delayed the exams to March as admissions lasted till November. They said this will have a major impact on the future plans of final year students as their final semester exams should have been conducted in May.

“As per the previous schedule, our exams should have been conducted in December. But due to delay in admissions, exams will now be conducted in March. If the final semester exams are delayed beyond May, it will extend the duration of our graduation, and if they conduct the exam as per schedule, we will get just one month to study for the final semester exams,” said a student of KU’s Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology.

Another student of BTech (computer science) of JMIT Radaur said, “My seventh semester exams have been delayed to the last week of February from December. But if they delay my final semester exams, I will face problem in getting admission as I am planning to go abroad for my masters,” he added.

Teachers also felt that the extended session will certainly affect further plans of final year students, especially those who are studying in colleges affiliated with the university as they may face problems in getting admissions in next classes.

Admission and exams are delayed by around two-and-a-half-months due to Covid. This delay will extend the course duration as well and it is difficult to cover this gap, said a senior teacher of the Kurukshetra University.

Controller of examinations Hukam Singh said the university is following the guidelines issued by the government. “The exams are being conducted as per the schedule of admissions,” he added.

