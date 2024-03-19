 ‘Delhi Chalo’: 3 more farmers die; toll reaches 10 - Hindustan Times
‘Delhi Chalo’: 3 more farmers die; toll reaches 10

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Mar 19, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The farmers, as per the union leaders, had been facing breathing issues after they allegedly inhaled the toxic air emanating from tear gas shells fired by the police on both Shambhu and Khanouri borders.

Three more farmers who had been participating in the ongoing farmers’ agitation at Punjab-Haryana borders died here on Monday, bringing the toll to 10 during the ongoing protest under the call for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

Farmers during a protest at the Khanauri border. (ANI file)
Balkar Singh, 76, of Ajnala block of Amritsar breathed his last on Monday at his residence in Tera Khurd village. The farmers’ unions said another farmer, who was identified as Tehal Singh, died at his residence in Mansa district. The union members said both the farmers had not been keeping well since February 21 incident of violence wherein Haryana Police had attacked the farmers. One 75-year-old farmer, who had been participating in the ongoing farmer’s agitation, died at Shambhu border. The farmer has been identified as Bishen Singh of Khadoor village in Pakhowal block of Ludhiana district.

