Delhiites want politics of performance, not propaganda: Kavinder Gupta

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta hailed the BJP's resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections as a triumph of "truth, development, and vision."

He said, “The results clearly indicate that the people of Delhi have overwhelmingly rejected the false promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and embraced the honest and transparent governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

BJP workers celebrate party's victory in the Delhi assembly elections, in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Talking to mediapersons at party headquarters here, Gupta asserted that this victory belongs not just to the BJP but to every Delhiite who has chosen “truth over lies, governance over gimmicks, and development over deception.” He credited the massive mandate to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda. “Under their strong leadership, the party will work tirelessly to bring real change to Delhi,” he added.

The former deputy CM emphasized that the people have given a clear message that they want politics of performance, not propaganda. “This is a victory of PM Modi’s leadership, development, and trust. The people of Delhi have reaffirmed their faith in his vision and have rejected AAP’s governance failures,” he said.

Taking a dig at AAP, the BJP stalwart pointed out the party’s numerous corruption scandals, including irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board, the extravagant ‘Sheeshmahal’ residence, the liquor scam, and the worsening condition of basic amenities like water supply. “The BJP repeatedly raised these issues, but AAP leaders, especially Arvind Kejriwal, never provided answers. Instead, they ran away from accountability,” he remarked.

Kavinder Gupta further asserted that the people of Delhi have decisively ousted AAP from power because of its misgovernance and false narratives. “Delhi has set an example for the entire nation. The politics of freebies and deceit will not work anymore. People want real development, and the BJP is committed to fulfilling their aspirations,” he added.