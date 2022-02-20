Delimitation Commission draft report attempts to divide people on communal lines: Altaf Bukhari

Calling the Delimitation Commission’s draft report as an imitation of the ‘Dixon Plan’ aimed at dividing people on communal lines, president of J&K Apni Party Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday rejected the report as “it has deeply disappointed all sections of society in both the regions of J&K”.

Bukhari also questioned five MPs of J&K in the Parliament for their silence which shows that they have failed to represent the sentiments and aspirants of the people.

“These MPs should resign from the Parliament for their inability to represent the people of J&K. It shows that they represented their political parties but not the people,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

Bukhari said that the Delimitation Commission did no ground exercise and implemented the plan without consulting the people and their representatives in different constituencies with a motive to divide people on communal lines but people have not fallen prey to their plan.

“The merging of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency with Rajouri and Poonch is an example of gross injustice with the people,” he said.

Referring to the delimitation of the Karnah Assembly segment, he said, “Whether the voters will use flying taxis to cast their votes in constituencies which were created ignoring geographical difficulties and long distances? These areas often remain cut off for six months. How do the people of one area approach their representative? Is it possible?”

Condemning the merger of the Suchetgarh constituency with RS Pura, he alleged that national security was compromised and the political ambition of a party was preferred which is a cause of serious concern.

He said it may surprise but the fact is that the commission members while sitting in Pahalgam completed their report concerning 12 constituencies within a single day without doing any kind of ground exercise.

He condemned the draft report of the Delimitation Commission calling it injustice with the vast majority in J&K.

Bukhari demanded immediate withdrawal of the interim report and urged the Prime Minister and the Union home minister to look into it once they get over with mini general elections in the country.

Expressing concern over the treatment with the BSF, CISF aspirants and 60, 000 daily wagers’ unaddressed regularisation issues, he said the assurances made by the government must be fulfilled as soon as possible and the daily wagers deserve to be regularised.

“By ignoring the youth and pushing them to the wall, creates a situation when they become drug addicts and pushes them towards terrorism. The government should seriously address the growing unemployment issue,” he added.

He said that “The local bureaucrats of J&K are not being given postings. If they are given postings, they can be able to address the issues of the people. However, the command to run the government departments is given in the hands of non-local bureaucrats mostly.”