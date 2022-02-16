Delimitation commission has ignored population ratio, historical aspects, says NC

Objecting to the Delimitation Commission’s second draft proposal, the National Conference said it was against the mandate of the commission as it had ignored historical aspects, population ratio of assembly segments, and geography.

Lok Sabha MP from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi submitted a 15-page objection report at the office of the Delimitation Commission in New Delhi on Monday evening. Notably, the party had also filed its objections and dissident note on the first draft proposal last year. “Yes, the NC has submitted its response to the second draft proposal that was signed by all three MPs of the party, who are associate members of the commission,’’ said Hasnain Masoodi, adding, “We are hopeful the commission will do justice as they had conveyed to us in our first meeting with them.’’

The first as well as the second draft proposal of the delimitation commission evoked sharp criticism from the mainstream political parties in Kashmir, with some leaders accusing the commission of working at the behest of the BJP.

Masoodi said that there are set fundamental guidelines for the delimitation exercise and population should be given first and foremost importance. “The exercise of delimitation in a democracy means people should have equal rights and representation. Here, the commission has not done justice under the law, and has ignored all important aspects completely,’’ he said.

In their note, NC MPs said that the commission had told them that 1.36 lakh was the per seat population as per the 2011 census and the assembly segments will be carved out as per the population. “Unfortunately, in the draft proposal, there is around 67% deviation. Padder has a seat for 51,000 people, while as Dooru has seat for 1.92 lakh people. Vaishno Devi has seat for 71,000 people, though it is closer to Jammu. Likewise, Bani has seat for 70,000 people and Ramgarh in Samba that is a suburb of Jammu also has seat for 75,000 people, while Surankote has a seat for 1.77 lakh people, said Masoodi, adding that Padder, Bani and Vaishno Devi with an aggregate population of 2 lakh people will have three seats and three legislators, while Dooru with almost the same population will have only one seat or member representing them.

They also said that factors such as connectivity and continuity had been ignored. “There is a lot of ambiguity. Towns have been taken from one place and put in another without any logic. The Anantnag parliamentary constituency has been joined with Nowshera in Jammu, which are two different geographical regions separated by the Pir Panchal without any connectivity,” the NC MPs said.

Accusing the commission for overlooking historical aspects, the NC members said, “Why was Habba Kadal removed? The segment was named after the famous Kashmiri queen-poetess. Amira Kadal was named after Amir Khan, an acclaimed architect and Batamaloo was named after Sufi saint. They have been called Srinagar 1 and 2 and 3. Even the ethic names of segments such as Shangus has been removed and named Anantnag West instead. In a way, they (the commission) has tried to convert this exercise into an assault on our culture,’’ said Masoodi.

The delimitation commission, which aims to carve out new poll constituencies in the region, was set up in March 2020 with five MPs from the UT as associate members. The delimitation process is the first step towards holding fresh elections in the region that has been under central rule for three years. At an all-party meeting in June last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told leaders of political parties that statehood will be restored after fresh elections were held in the region on the basis of the delimitation process.