Delimitation commission is BJP’s panel; no faith in it: Mehbooba Mufti

President of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that “delimitation commission is BJP’s commission” and that “we have no faith in it”.

The panel mandated to redraw the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to convene its second meeting with the associate members at Delhi on December 20.

Mehbooba also asked the youth to join the struggle for the restoration of their rights “snatched” by the BJP government via non-violent means and not with stones and guns.

Responding to media queries at Rajouri, the PDP president said, “As far as the delimitation commission is concerned, it is BJP’s commission and it will try to redraw boundaries in a way to disempower the people and create a rift between the majority and minority communities. It will increase seats in a way that could help the BJP. Therefore, we have no faith in it.”

On change brought in land use in J&K, she described it a bad move, which “smacked of conspiracy to bring a demographic change in the Muslim majority region”.

“The new law is very bad. It is another conspiracy and part of a hidden agenda. The land use title has been changed because they want that more people from outside to buy land in J&K and bring a demographic change,” she said.

“We had a law --land to the tiller but they want to weaken it further and they want to bring a change in population ratio between majority and minority,” she added.

On the arrest of PDP leaders and summons by the NIA, she attributed it to the politics of the PDP, which has raised its voice against the BJP narrative.

“This is because PDP raises the voice against the BJP’s narrative. We debunk their claims of normalcy in J&K and, therefore, they use the ED and the NIA, but we won’t give up. Politically they can’t fight us and that is why they use ED and NIA,” she said.

Earlier, at the rally, she called on the youth to join the struggle for restoration of their rights “snatched” by the Centre and said non-violence, not “stones or guns”, was the way ahead.