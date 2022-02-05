Delimitation commission: NC rejects 2nd draft proposal, ploy to disempower people, says PDP

The National Conference on Saturday rejected the second draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission which has suggested the creation of new constituencies and redrawing of others in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The NC summarily rejects draft working paper made available by Delimitation Commission to associate members on February 4. A detailed response will follow after the party has had time to discuss the implications of what has been proposed,” party’s spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said. The NC has three Lok Saba members from Kashmir — Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone.

“I haven’t yet seen the draft report of the delimitation panel. The NC might have rejected it and you can go by what the party has said. Unless I go through it, I won’t be able to make any comment,” Farooq Abdullah, however, said.

While Kashmir-based parties like the NC, the PDP, the People’s Conference and the CPI (M) cite population as major parameter to be taken into consideration while redrawing the boundaries, pro-Jammu parties term area and hilly terrain indispensable parameters for the purpose. The Jammu-based parties have also raised serious doubts over the 2011 Census and called the figures fudged to give an upper hand to Kashmir.

Panel a frontal organisation of BJP: PDP

Rejecting the interim report by the delimitation commission circulated among its associate members, the People’s Democratic Party said the panel, instead of being a constitutional body, has proved itself to be a frontal organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“From the media reports regarding the interim recommendations of the commission, it was clear that the sole objective of the body was to ensure back-door entry of the BJP and its shadow organisations to the legislative assembly of J&K,” a party’s spokesperson said, adding that apprehensions about the entire exercise expressed by the PDP have come true.

“The PDP believes that the entire exercise is a part of major ploy to disempower people of Jammu and Kashmir by division of secular and majority votes,” he added. The PDP spokesperson added that though the party is not a part of the process and has been objecting to the exercise, it will discuss the report within the party forum to chalk out the future strategy.

Congress expresses strong reservations

The Congress has said that norms, criteria and ground realities besides aspirations of the people seem to have been ignored in the delimitation draft. In its first reaction based on reports in the media, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “People are surprised over the kind of divisions, clubbing of certain areas ignoring the ground realities and worst inconvenience in most areas. This is certainly not as per the needs, wishes and aspirations of people.”

However, he said that the Congress will discuss the proposals once the formal draft is out and would put forth the view of the people.

Norms, procedures being defied in the process: Harsh

Seeking the publication of the draft delimitation report in the official gazette along with the objections of the associate members as given by them in pursuance of December 20, 2021 meeting, former minister and chairperson of the Panthers Party, Harsh Dev Singh said that it was a mandatory requirement as laid down in the relevant laws.

He said that the commission was authorised to accept or reject the objections in terms of the provisions contained in the Delimitation Act read with the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019.

He said that the submission of delimitation draft to associate members in the Parliament without publishing it in official gazette was in violation of Section 60 of the J&K Reorganisation Act and Section 9 of the Delimitation Act.

“With the associate members having already conveyed their objections between December 20 and December 31, 2021, in terms of the previous orders of the commission, it was legally inappropriate to once again seek suggestions from them without publishing the report along with their previous objections,” he added.

Harsh Dev appealed to the commission to ensure complete fairness and transparency in its functioning without succumbing to the dictates of any political party.

He called for time-bound completion of the delimitation process and immediate conduct of assembly elections so as to ensure installation of a “legitimate” elected government in J&K.

‘Any responsible leader should not interfere in its functioning’

Meanwhile, Union minister Jitendra Singh said, “Anybody questioning the working of the constitutional body either hasn’t studied the parameters that guide the functioning of the panel or they have some other purposes.” The BJP has two members on the panel — Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore from Jammu. “As far as we in the BJP are concerned, we trust the legitimacy and integrity of the delimitation commission, which has been constituted by the Election Commission of India. They follow certain norms and parameters, which are very well laid down. There can’t be any deviation,” he said, adding that any responsible leader should not interfere in its functioning.

