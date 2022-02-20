Delimitation Commission rectified historic blunders in Jammu and Kashmir: BJP

The BJP on Saturday came out openly in support of the draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission and said the commission has rectified historic blunders in J&K.

Other than the BJP, almost all mainstream political parties of J&K have opposed the Delimitation Commission’s draft proposals.

BJP JK spokesman Altaf Thakur on Saturday said the commission has rectified historical blunders and will ensure equal rights to voters of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The addition of six seats to Jammu and one to Kashmir has set right the true democracy in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a press conference at Bandipora.

He said the empowered Jammu will compete and march ahead with Kashmir leading to peace progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir

“Criterion applied by the Delimitation Commission has distributed seats proportionate to population subject to application norms of law like geographic terrain connectivity communication, etc,” he said

Thakur said the BJP was thankful to the Delimitation Commission for huge and pro-people exercise and decisions taken which has come out in the shape of the draft report

“The new constituencies carved out will bring development on the doorsteps of the hitherto ignored and politically marginalised. Areas like Paddar will see real developments for the first time with their own constituency,” Thakur said.

He said there are some issues in some areas which are justified in some cases. While carving out constituencies and reserving them, uniform principles have been followed, but even then, there are some areas where the aspirations of people are not met.

Earlier, objecting to the Delimitation Commission’s second draft proposal, the National Conference said it was against the mandate of the commission as it had ignored historical aspects, population ratio of assembly segments, and geography.

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will be meeting on Saturday to discuss the second draft proposal of the commission.

