Delimitation commission’s proposal is promoting BJP’s agenda: Mehbooba

Peoples’ Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday lashed out at the delimitation commission’s proposal of reframing constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that it was formed to promote the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mehbooba, while speaking to media in Srinagar, said that the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has called for a meeting on February 23 to discuss the issue.

“We are not surprised by the delimitation proposal. The PDP has been saying that it was suspecting that the commission has been formed to promote the agenda of BJP. They have not worked as per the law and constitution,” she said.

Mehbooba alleged that the commission has devastated everything as they have tried to strengthen the constituencies of the BJP and disempower majority of the community in Rajouri, Kashmir or Chenab valley.

She claimed that there was no democracy in Jammu and Kashmir as everybody, who talks, was put behind bars.

“See how bad it is? Fahad Shah (a journalist) was arrested. Before him, Sajjad Gul (another journalist), and before that many journalists were summoned. They want that nobody should tell the truth here. They have started a narrative that everything is fine in J&K. Nothing is fine in J&K. J&K is restive,” she added.

‘Government wants to change Gandhi’s India to Godse’s India’

Mehbooba also alleged that the BJP was running Godse’s agenda not only in J&K, but in the entire country.

“Following Godse’s agenda, Muslims and Hindus are being divided to empower their party and disempower others. This is not acceptable,” she said.

She alleged that the Union government was not listening to anybody. “Farmers remained on roads for one year and when it came upon elections, only then they revoked those laws. This government is not a government, but a dictatorship. They are not ready to listen to anybody. They have their own agenda of 70 years which they are pursuing,” she said.

“They want to change this country from Gandhi’s India to Godse’s India for which Jammu and Kashmir is a laboratory (to experiment). Like they devastated everything in delimitation here, now it will be repeated in rest of the country,” she said.

Over Hijab issue in Karnataka, she alleged that it was a conspiracy.

“The way they started Hijab issue, I don’t think it will stop at Karnataka only. It is a big conspiracy of the BJP to keep Muslim girls away from education,” she claimed.