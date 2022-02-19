Delimitation draft prepared in BJP office, panel just a puppet: J&K Congress

The widely criticised delimitation commission’s draft report has stirred up a hornets’ nest in Jammu and Kashmir as Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday alleged that the draft was prepared in the BJP office and the delimitation panel was just a puppet that consented to it.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mir also played a conversation purportedly taking place between J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and former BJP minister Shakti Raj Parihar, which has been widely circulated on social media as well.

“Since 2014, the BJP government is trying to destroy constitutional bodies and have reduced them to mere puppets. We all know how judiciary, CBI, ED and other agencies are being used by the present dispensation to meet its designs,” said Mir.

He said on similar lines, the present regime has used delimitation panel to its “advantage” in J&K.

“The commission came into being via a law and the constitutional body has a set of guidelines that govern it. Though the commission has yet to put the draft in public domain, not a single person in J&K has welcomed it. First, the BJP bifurcated J&K into two UTs. Secondly, it brought outsiders via domicile law and snatched land and jobs of our people. And now there is a third attack through this delimitation commission,” he added.

He said the panel’s job was to add seven assembly seats and the parameters were already defined.

“We already had apprehensions when patwaris and tehsildars were being influenced by those in power during mapping exercise of the constituencies, but at that time the BJP said that there was no political interference. But, see how J&K BJP president (Ravinder Raina) is telling the former minister (Shakti Raj Parihar) that he is giving him voters from Assar area,” Mir said.

“See the way he is imposing his authority, which raises questions on the integrity of the delimitation commission. You have also seen in the draft that how they abolished names of constituencies. We don’t feel that the draft report has been prepared by the delimitation panel. This is not the work of delimitation commission but of devastation commission,” he added.

Mir further said, “Today, not only the people of J&K but the entire India has understood how PM Modi-led BJP government is destroying constitutional institutions, how their powers are being eroded and how are they being encroached upon and trampled to meet its motives.”

The J&K Congress chief also claimed that the audio tape came out after the reports of the draft appeared in media.

However, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina outrightly denied the allegations.

“It is a fake audio tape. As a part of conspiracy, three to four different clips have been clubbed. Actually, it was an eight to nine-month old video, which was converted into three audio clips to question the working of the delimitation commission,” said Raina.

He demanded a forensic probe of the clip and said he was also planning to move court against news portals which ran it.

“The delimitation commission has done a commendable job. Had the draft been prepared in the BJP office, our stronghold Suchetgarh would not have been merged with RS Pura,” said Raina, while citing other constituencies, which have been merged.

Draft proposal pursues BJP’s divisive agenda: PDP

Outrightly rejecting its draft report, former minister and general secretary of the PDP, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, on Friday said instead of incorporating wishes and aspirations of all sections of the society in its recommendations, the delimitation commission has brazenly followed the BJP’s divisive agenda.

Seeking to draw the attention of mediapersons towards the audio clip being widely circulated, the PDP leader said that audio has authenticated the allegation that report was prepared on the directions of BJP leaders.

“In the audio, J&K president of BJP is unequivocally assuring another party leader regarding modification in the draft report,” he added.

Hold urgent meeting on proposal: Panthers Party

The Panthers Party urged the Election Commission of India to hold an urgent meeting of the senior leadership of all recognised political parties in J&K so that the delimitation commission’s draft proposal be reconsidered and made appropriate for its application in the delimitation process.

Party president Bhim Singh also decided to hold a joint meeting of the leadership of all recognised political parties in J&K, including the National Conference, the PDP and the Panthers Party. He also requested the leadership of political parties in J&K to sit together and talk keeping in view the historical, geographical and social background of J&K.

