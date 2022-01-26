Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Demanding compensation for crop loss, farmers threaten to start indefinite protest in Karnal
Demanding compensation for the crop loss due to unseasonal rains and pink bollworm in cotton, hundreds of farmers from Karnal district on Tuesday held a protest at the mini-secretariat
A protesting farmer Mandeep Nathwal said the untimely rains have damaged wheat and mustard crop and the pink bollworm has damaged the cotton crop in the cotton belts but the Haryana government did not announce any compensation for the aggrieved farmers. (iStock)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The protesters gathered from different parts of Haryana at Karnal mini-secretariat and they gave an ultimatum to the administration to accept their demand, on failure of which, they will start an indefinite protest from February 7.

A protesting farmer Mandeep Nathwal said the untimely rains have damaged wheat and mustard crop and the pink bollworm has damaged the cotton crop in the cotton belts but the Haryana government did not announce any compensation for the aggrieved farmers.

They said the Punjab government had given a compensation of 17,000 per acre of cotton as the crop was under the attack of pink bollworm but the Haryana government did not announce any compensation in Haryana.

The farmers said they will start an agitation outside the mini-secretariat from February 7 if the government did not announce compensation for the farmers.

The farmers also demanded scrapping of registration on ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Bayora’ portal to sell the produce on MSP.

Karnal farm leader Jagdeep Singh Aulakh said they will make all arrangements for the protesting farmers to make the agitation a success.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022
