Demanding end to direct SMO recruitment: Haryana govt doctors threaten complete shutdown on Dec 8, 9

The State Action Committee of Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association, an umbrella organisation of government doctors in the state, have decided to do a complete shutdown of medical services on December 8 and 9 if the government fails to fulfill their demands. An association spokesperson said that the government doctors were opposed to the move of direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMO) and demand that all the SMO posts be filled by promotion.

A HCMS association statement said a meeting of the State Action Committee was held on November 30 and it was unanimously decided that government doctors will be forced to go for a complete shutdown of OPD, emergency, post mortem, labour room, operation theatre on December 8 and 9.

“The committee also decided that if the issues were still not resolved, then HCMS members will be forced to do an indefinite shutdown from December 10 onwards till the resolution of the issues. The members have felt betrayed over the non-fulfillment of the promise made by the government in 2024,’’ the statement said.

“The association has also demanded that HCMS doctors may be given four assured career progressions at four, nine, 13 and 20 years of service at par with the central government. In 2024, the association had to adopt the path of agitation to press for this demand. It was mutually agreed upon that HCMS doctors will be given three ACP at five, 10 and 15 years. It was also approved by the chief minister and finance department. But unfortunately it has not been notified yet,’’ the spokesperson said.