Demands met, farmers likely to call off 14-month agitation today

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday announced that their 14-month agitation will be called off at 12pm on Thursday, but only after receiving the final copy of the Union government’s revised proposal which has accepted their demands.

A five-member panel of the union took the decision after accepting a second draft proposal from the Union government, which includes assurances on minimum support price (MSP) and withdrawal of police cases registered during the agitation in various states.

Ashok Dhawle, one of the five members of the committee, which held deliberations with the government, said they had received a revised draft proposal from the Union government, wherein their demands had been accepted.

“We will get the final copy of the draft proposal at 12pm on Thursday. After holding a meeting of SKM leaders at Singhu, we will formally take a call on reducing intensity of protests,” he added.

“The consensus was reached after the government agreed to take back all cases registered during the farm agitation and for stubble burning. The government also assured us that it will table the Electricity Amendment Bill. The Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments have also agreed to give a compensation of ₹5 lakh and a job to the kin of deceased farmers on Punjab government’s lines. Moreover, the government also agreed to our demands to include only SKM leaders in the MSP committee, apart from officials from state, centre and agricultural experts,” one of the committee members said.

As per credible sources, SKM’s five-member committee had removed their demand of sacking union minister Ajay Mishra from their proposal being sent to the government.

Khaps pass resolutions to accept SKM’s final decision

Haryana’s various khap representatives attended a meeting chaired by Ahlawat khap president Jai Singh Ahlawat at Tikri border in which they passed a resolution to follow SKM committee’s decision regarding the ongoing agitation.

“If the SKM leaders ask us to go back home, we will follow their decision and if they ask us to stay put at Delhi borders, we will continue to sit here. We urged them to ensure that all cases should be taken back before calling-off this agitation,” Ahlawat added.