Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Demolition of Nirmal Singh’s house: Jammu and Kashmir special tribunal extends stay till December 14
chandigarh news

Demolition of Nirmal Singh’s house: Jammu and Kashmir special tribunal extends stay till December 14

Jammu and Kashmir special tribunal extended its interim order till December 14, thus postponing the demolition of former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh’s palatial bungalow in Nagrota
The Jammu and Kashmir special tribunal extended its interim order after the Jammu Development Authority failed to furnish a reply in the matter of demolition of former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh’s house. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The J&K special tribunal on Tuesday extended its interim order (stay order) till December 14, thus postponing the demolition of former deputy chief minister and former speaker Dr Nirmal Singh’s palatial bungalow in Nagrota.

The interim order was extended after Jammu Development Authority (JDA) failed to furnish a reply in the matter.

The JDA’s law officer has sought further time to file a reply and to produce JDA’s standing counsel.

The tribunal has now fixed the hearing for December 14, 2021.

The JDA had on November 8 directed Dr Nirmal Singh and his wife Mamta Singh to demolish the bungalow on their own, stating it had been constructed without requisite permission. It ordered the two to “remove the illegal structure on your own level within five days from the date of issuance of this order’’, or it would pull it down itself and recover the cost from them.

Subsequently, Mamta Singh had filed an appeal against the JDA order.

RELATED STORIES

Advocate Muzaffar Ali Shah, who was the first to raise objections to the construction next to the Army ammunition depot, has also sought to be impleaded as a respondent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP