Demolition of Nirmal Singh’s house: Jammu and Kashmir special tribunal extends stay till December 14

The J&K special tribunal on Tuesday extended its interim order (stay order) till December 14, thus postponing the demolition of former deputy chief minister and former speaker Dr Nirmal Singh’s palatial bungalow in Nagrota.

The interim order was extended after Jammu Development Authority (JDA) failed to furnish a reply in the matter.

The JDA’s law officer has sought further time to file a reply and to produce JDA’s standing counsel.

The tribunal has now fixed the hearing for December 14, 2021.

The JDA had on November 8 directed Dr Nirmal Singh and his wife Mamta Singh to demolish the bungalow on their own, stating it had been constructed without requisite permission. It ordered the two to “remove the illegal structure on your own level within five days from the date of issuance of this order’’, or it would pull it down itself and recover the cost from them.

Subsequently, Mamta Singh had filed an appeal against the JDA order.

Advocate Muzaffar Ali Shah, who was the first to raise objections to the construction next to the Army ammunition depot, has also sought to be impleaded as a respondent.