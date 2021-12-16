Denied Akali Dal ticket, Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa’s brother rejoins Congress

Denied Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket from the Dera Baba Nanak constituency for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s elder brother Inderjit Singh Randhawa on Wednesday rejoined the ruling Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inderjit Randhawa, who had joined the SAD in October 2017, was inducted into the Congress in the presence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other cabinet ministers in Chandigarh.

Besides the CM and Sukhjinder Randhawa, ministers Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Randeep Singh Nabha and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring were present on the occasion.

Speaking over phone, Inderjit Randhawa said, “My father Santokh Singh Randhawa was a minister in the Congress government. I served as a special invitee of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. This is my homecoming and we will fight the upcoming polls together.”

He was a member of the SAD political affairs committee (PAC).

After senior Akali leader and former minister Sucha Singh Langah was excommunicated by the Akal Takht due to row over a sleazy video involving him, Inderjit was eying party ticket to contest against his own brother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was quite active in the constituency and organised gatherings in support of the SAD which allotted ticket to Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, son of former assembly speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon.

He had even declared to contest from the segment as an independent candidate but he was brought back to the Congress fold by his minister brother.

His entry into the ruling party came on the day when SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressed a public gathering and held a roadshow in Dera Baba Nanak for the party candidate.