Ludhiana: Deportated from Australia, Samrala man reaches home

A 34-year-old man from Samrala was deported from Australia following the expiry of his visa and his arrest in Sydney in a drugs case after narcotics were allegedly recovered from him by authorities.

Ranjit Singh ‘s visa expired in August 2025. (HT File)

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Ranjit Singh of Mushkabad village reached home on Thursday night after being brought back to Punjab, police said, adding that they are also probing other circumstances linked to his deportation.

Deputy superintendent of police, Samrala, Pritpal Singh Sandhu said Ranjit Singh had gone to Sydney in 2014 on a study visa after completing his Bachelor of Arts degree. Police said his visa was initially valid for two years and was extended from time to time before expiring in August 2025. Ranjit Singh allegedly told authorities that he had applied for a further extension, but it was not granted. The DSP said local police that they received him from Patiala on Thursday and later handed him over to his family.

During questioning, Ranjit Singh allegedly stated that he had started consuming drugs during his stay in Australia and was arrested by police there after narcotics were recovered from him. He also told authorities that he had been booked in a theft case in Australia, though the charges were later withdrawn. Police said he was lodged in a detention centre in December 2025, where he remained till April 29, after which he was deported to India.

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