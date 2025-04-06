‘Depressed’ Class-12 student jumps to death from Mohali mall’s 4th floor

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old youth jumped to death from the fourth floor of a mall in Phase 11 on Saturday morning. The youth’s jump from the mall’s internal corridors was captured by CCTV cameras. (iStock)

The youth’s jump from the mall’s internal corridors was captured by CCTV cameras.

The deceased, a Class 12 student at a private school in Chandigarh, had been mentally disturbed for the past few days, according to police.

Officials familiar with the case said a family member had scolded him for overusing his mobile phone, following which he left home and reached the mall.

Phase 11 police immediately rushed to the spot after being informed by the mall security around 9.30 am. “When we reached there, the teenager was still breathing. He was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. As per his father, he had been depressed for the past few days,” said Gagandeep Singh, station house officer, Phase-11 police station.

The victim bought a water bottle from the food court which, according to police, started operating at 9 am.

“He reached the food court around 9.10 am. As per the CCTV footage, he wandered inside the mall for 10 minutes and after ensuring that no one was watching him, he took the extreme step. He seemingly reached the mall with a prepared mindset. We have yet to ascertain the exact reason for depression as the family is in deep shock,” the SHO added.

Police denied any foul play and have initiated inquest proceedings in the case at the Phase-11 police station. The teenager, according to the police, is survived by his parents and a younger brother. His father works in the private sector.