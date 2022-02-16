Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Bassi councillor booked after illicit liquor seized from office
chandigarh news

Dera Bassi councillor booked after illicit liquor seized from office

Congress councillor Jaspreet Singh Lucky has been booked after enforcement agencies recovered 50 boxes of whiskey, meant for sale in Haryana, from his office in Dera Bassi
Fifty cases of Royal Challenge whiskey, manufactured in Karnal, and worth 4.2 lakh were seized in Dera Bassi. (Representative image)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dera Bassi

Congress councillor Jaspreet Singh Lucky has been booked after enforcement agencies recovered 50 boxes of whiskey, meant for sale in Haryana, from his office in Dera Bassi on Tuesday.

The enforcement agencies have increased checking to stop flow of illicit liquor, drugs and unaccounted cash ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. The Tuesday raid was conducted after Dera Bassi election general observer Ajay Gupta and expenditure observer S Janardhan received a complaint regarding liquor stored illegally at the office near Green Valley Township.

SDM Swati Tiwana, who is the returning officer for Dera Bassi assembly segment, said the team tried to contact the property owner, but after he didn’t respond to the calls, a key maker was called to gain entry. In all, 50 cases of Royal Challenge whiskey, manufactured in Karnal, and worth 4.2 lakh were seized, said Tiwana. A case under the Punjab Excise Act 1914 has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

RELATED STORIES

Two held with illicit liquor

Meanwhile, the Zirakpur police recovered 24 bottles of illicit liquor with the arrest of two men in separate cases. Both men have been booked under the Excise Act.

The accused have been identified as Prem Chand and Jagtar Singh, who were nabbed with liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh only, said Zirakpur station house officer Onkar Singh Brar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP