Dera Bassi councillor booked after illicit liquor seized from office

Congress councillor Jaspreet Singh Lucky has been booked after enforcement agencies recovered 50 boxes of whiskey, meant for sale in Haryana, from his office in Dera Bassi on Tuesday.

The enforcement agencies have increased checking to stop flow of illicit liquor, drugs and unaccounted cash ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. The Tuesday raid was conducted after Dera Bassi election general observer Ajay Gupta and expenditure observer S Janardhan received a complaint regarding liquor stored illegally at the office near Green Valley Township.

SDM Swati Tiwana, who is the returning officer for Dera Bassi assembly segment, said the team tried to contact the property owner, but after he didn’t respond to the calls, a key maker was called to gain entry. In all, 50 cases of Royal Challenge whiskey, manufactured in Karnal, and worth ₹4.2 lakh were seized, said Tiwana. A case under the Punjab Excise Act 1914 has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

Two held with illicit liquor

Meanwhile, the Zirakpur police recovered 24 bottles of illicit liquor with the arrest of two men in separate cases. Both men have been booked under the Excise Act.

The accused have been identified as Prem Chand and Jagtar Singh, who were nabbed with liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh only, said Zirakpur station house officer Onkar Singh Brar.